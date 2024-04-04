Should You Be Adding Burger Fuel Group (NZSE:BFG) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Burger Fuel Group (NZSE:BFG). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Burger Fuel Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Burger Fuel Group has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 46%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Burger Fuel Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 19% to NZ$25m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Burger Fuel Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of NZ$17m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Burger Fuel Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Burger Fuel Group shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. Add in the fact that Christopher Mason, the company insider of the company, paid NZ$29k for shares at around NZ$0.30 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Burger Fuel Group.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Burger Fuel Group insiders own a large chunk of the company. In fact, they own 66% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. Of course, Burger Fuel Group is a very small company, with a market cap of only NZ$17m. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to NZ$11m. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Is Burger Fuel Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Burger Fuel Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Burger Fuel Group belongs near the top of your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Burger Fuel Group you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

