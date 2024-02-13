Should You Be Adding Burkhalter Holding (VTX:BRKN) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Burkhalter Holding (VTX:BRKN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Burkhalter Holding with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Burkhalter Holding Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that Burkhalter Holding has managed to grow EPS by 22% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Burkhalter Holding achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 86% to CHF1.0b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Burkhalter Holding's future EPS 100% free.

Are Burkhalter Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Burkhalter Holding shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at CHF312m. That equates to 33% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between CHF350m and CHF1.4b, like Burkhalter Holding, the median CEO pay is around CHF1.1m.

Burkhalter Holding offered total compensation worth CHF938k to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Burkhalter Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Burkhalter Holding has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. The overarching message here is that Burkhalter Holding has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Burkhalter Holding that you should be aware of.

While opting for stocks without growing earnings and absent insider buying can yield results, for investors valuing these key metrics, here is a carefully selected list of companies in CH with promising growth potential and insider confidence.

