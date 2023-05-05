Should You Be Adding CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (KLSE:CAB). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. Commendations have to be given in seeing that CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad grew its EPS from RM0.0023 to RM0.12, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 0.8% to 6.7% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM491m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. To be exact, company insiders hold 60% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM293m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad To Your Watchlist?

CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad very closely. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for CAB Cakaran Corporation Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

