Should You Be Adding Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Cairn Homes (LON:CRN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Cairn Homes Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, Cairn Homes has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 38%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Cairn Homes maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 12% to €597m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Cairn Homes' future EPS 100% free.

Are Cairn Homes Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Belief in the company remains high for insiders as there hasn't been a single share sold by the management or company board members. But the bigger deal is that the Co-Founder, Michael Stanley, paid €91k to buy shares at an average price of €0.89. It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Cairn Homes is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Holding €65m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That holding amounts to 8.1% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Michael Stanley, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between €369m and €1.5b, like Cairn Homes, the median CEO pay is around €1.3m.

Cairn Homes' CEO took home a total compensation package worth €1.1m in the year leading up to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Cairn Homes Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Cairn Homes' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest Cairn Homes belongs near the top of your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Cairn Homes that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

