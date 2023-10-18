Should You Be Adding CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is CAM Resources Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years CAM Resources Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. CAM Resources Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.062 to RM0.079; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 27%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. CAM Resources Berhad's EBIT margins have actually improved by 2.1 percentage points in the last year, to reach 5.5%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 28%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

CAM Resources Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM68m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are CAM Resources Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that CAM Resources Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. To be exact, company insiders hold 62% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Of course, CAM Resources Berhad is a very small company, with a market cap of only RM68m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have RM42m worth of stock. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like CAM Resources Berhad with market caps under RM945m is about RM522k.

The CAM Resources Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM30k in the year to December 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add CAM Resources Berhad To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into CAM Resources Berhad's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that CAM Resources Berhad is worth keeping an eye on. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for CAM Resources Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

Although CAM Resources Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

