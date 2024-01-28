Should You Be Adding Carimin Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:CARIMIN) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Carimin Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:CARIMIN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Carimin Petroleum Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Carimin Petroleum Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Recognition must be given to the that Carimin Petroleum Berhad has grown EPS by 47% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Carimin Petroleum Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.8 percentage points to 11%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Carimin Petroleum Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM225m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Carimin Petroleum Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Carimin Petroleum Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold RM70m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 31% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Carimin Petroleum Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Carimin Petroleum Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Carimin Petroleum Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Carimin Petroleum Berhad.

