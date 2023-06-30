Should You Be Adding Cengild Medical Berhad (KLSE:CENGILD) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Cengild Medical Berhad (KLSE:CENGILD). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Cengild Medical Berhad's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Cengild Medical Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.012 to RM0.018; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 50%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Cengild Medical Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 18% to 24%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Cengild Medical Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM329m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Cengild Medical Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that Cengild Medical Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 63%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM209m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Does Cengild Medical Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Cengild Medical Berhad's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Cengild Medical Berhad's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cengild Medical Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

