Should You Be Adding Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Chesswood Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Chesswood Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Chesswood Group has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from CA$1.48 to CA$1.55, in the last year. That's a fair increase of 4.9%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Chesswood Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for Chesswood Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 41% to CA$162m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time.

Are Chesswood Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Chesswood Group shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at CA$34m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. As a percentage, this totals to 21% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Chesswood Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Chesswood Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Chesswood Group (2 are a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

