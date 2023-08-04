Should You Be Adding Chin Hin Group Property Berhad (KLSE:CHGP) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Chin Hin Group Property Berhad (KLSE:CHGP). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Chin Hin Group Property Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Chin Hin Group Property Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Recognition must be given to the that Chin Hin Group Property Berhad has grown EPS by 49% per year, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While Chin Hin Group Property Berhad did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Chin Hin Group Property Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM550m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Chin Hin Group Property Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Chin Hin Group Property Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold RM89m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 16% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Does Chin Hin Group Property Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Chin Hin Group Property Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Chin Hin Group Property Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Chin Hin Group Property Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to be mindful of.

