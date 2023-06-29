Should You Be Adding China Sunsine Chemical Holdings (SGX:QES) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like China Sunsine Chemical Holdings (SGX:QES). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide China Sunsine Chemical Holdings with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that China Sunsine Chemical Holdings' EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. China Sunsine Chemical Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 2.7% to CN¥3.8b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of China Sunsine Chemical Holdings' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling China Sunsine Chemical Holdings shares, in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Director Choon Kong Koh bought CN¥17k worth of shares at an average price of around CN¥0.43. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for China Sunsine Chemical Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at CN¥30m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 7.5% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is China Sunsine Chemical Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that China Sunsine Chemical Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. You still need to take note of risks, for example - China Sunsine Chemical Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 2 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

