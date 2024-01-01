Should You Be Adding Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Dycom Industries' Improving Profits

Dycom Industries has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, Dycom Industries' EPS grew from US$3.97 to US$7.51, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 89% year-on-year growth like that.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Dycom Industries is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.1 percentage points to 7.8%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Dycom Industries' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Dycom Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Dycom Industries shares worth a considerable sum. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$105m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Dycom Industries Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Dycom Industries' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Dycom Industries is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that Dycom Industries is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

