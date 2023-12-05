Should You Be Adding EDAG Engineering Group (ETR:ED4) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like EDAG Engineering Group (ETR:ED4), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

EDAG Engineering Group's Improving Profits

EDAG Engineering Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. EDAG Engineering Group's EPS shot up from €0.96 to €1.26; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 32%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note EDAG Engineering Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.3% to €834m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are EDAG Engineering Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that EDAG Engineering Group insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 75%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. at the current share price. This is an incredible endorsement from them.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations between €185m and €740m, like EDAG Engineering Group, the median CEO pay is around €1.1m.

EDAG Engineering Group's CEO took home a total compensation package of €166k in the year prior to December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is EDAG Engineering Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, EDAG Engineering Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that EDAG Engineering Group is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for EDAG Engineering Group (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

