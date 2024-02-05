Should You Be Adding Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Emerson Electric with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Emerson Electric Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Emerson Electric grew its EPS by 4.8% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Emerson Electric maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.9% to US$15b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past.

Are Emerson Electric Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Emerson Electric has a market capitalisation of US$54b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$200m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.4% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Emerson Electric Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Emerson Electric is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Emerson Electric that we have uncovered.

