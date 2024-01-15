Should You Be Adding Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Encompass Health Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Encompass Health managed to grow EPS by 9.6% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Encompass Health maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 10% to US$4.7b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Encompass Health Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Encompass Health, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$103m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Encompass Health Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Encompass Health is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Encompass Health you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

