Should You Be Adding Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Gilead Sciences Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Gilead Sciences has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Gilead Sciences' EPS grew from US$2.66 to US$4.72, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 78%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While Gilead Sciences' EBIT margins are down, it's not all bad news as revenues are at least stable. That doesn't inspire a great deal of confidence.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Gilead Sciences Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$99b company like Gilead Sciences. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Holding US$70m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Should You Add Gilead Sciences To Your Watchlist?

Gilead Sciences' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Gilead Sciences very closely. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Gilead Sciences that you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

