Should You Be Adding Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Global Ship Lease with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Global Ship Lease's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Global Ship Lease has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Global Ship Lease's EPS shot from US$4.65 to US$7.98, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 72% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Global Ship Lease shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 57% to 59% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Global Ship Lease's future EPS 100% free.

Are Global Ship Lease Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Global Ship Lease insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$45m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 7.1% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add Global Ship Lease To Your Watchlist?

Global Ship Lease's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Global Ship Lease very closely. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Global Ship Lease that you should be aware of.

