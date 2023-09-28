Should You Be Adding ME Group International (LON:MEGP) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like ME Group International (LON:MEGP), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is ME Group International Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, ME Group International has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. ME Group International's EPS shot up from UK£0.076 to UK£0.11; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 49%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that ME Group International is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 15.3 percentage points to 22%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are ME Group International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in ME Group International will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. In fact, they own 37% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. This insider holding amounts to That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

Should You Add ME Group International To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, ME Group International's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for ME Group International that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

