Should You Be Adding H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide H&E Equipment Services with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is H&E Equipment Services Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

H&E Equipment Services has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that H&E Equipment Services' EPS has grown from US$3.72 to US$4.63 over twelve months. This amounts to a 25% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for H&E Equipment Services remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 18% to US$1.5b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are H&E Equipment Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that H&E Equipment Services insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$268m. Coming in at 13% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Is H&E Equipment Services Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of H&E Equipment Services is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for H&E Equipment Services that you should be aware of before investing here.

