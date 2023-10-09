Should You Be Adding Hafary Holdings (SGX:5VS) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Hafary Holdings (SGX:5VS). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Hafary Holdings' Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Hafary Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Outstandingly, Hafary Holdings' EPS shot from S$0.039 to S$0.081, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 106% year-on-year growth like that. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Hafary Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 8.2 percentage points to 24%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Hafary Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$116m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Hafary Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Hafary Holdings insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Actually, with 41% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. With that sort of holding, insiders have about S$47m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Should You Add Hafary Holdings To Your Watchlist?

Hafary Holdings' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Hafary Holdings is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that Hafary Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

