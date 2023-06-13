Should You Be Adding Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVTA) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVTA). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Heavitree Brewery's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Heavitree Brewery managed to grow EPS by 8.1% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Heavitree Brewery is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 21.9 percentage points to 20%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Heavitree Brewery is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£9.7m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Heavitree Brewery Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So we're pleased to report that Heavitree Brewery insiders own a meaningful share of the business. In fact, they own 50% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. Of course, Heavitree Brewery is a very small company, with a market cap of only UK£9.7m. That means insiders only have UK£4.8m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Heavitree Brewery, with market caps under UK£160m is around UK£279k.

Heavitree Brewery's CEO took home a total compensation package worth UK£188k in the year leading up to October 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Heavitree Brewery Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Heavitree Brewery is that it is growing profits. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Heavitree Brewery, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Heavitree Brewery (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Although Heavitree Brewery certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

