Should You Be Adding HEICO (NYSE:HEI) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like HEICO (NYSE:HEI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

HEICO's Improving Profits

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. It's good to see that HEICO's EPS has grown from US$2.47 to US$2.76 over twelve months. That's a 12% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. HEICO maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 24% to US$2.5b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are HEICO Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since HEICO has a market capitalisation of US$19b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$2.7b. This totals to 14% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to HEICO, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$12m.

The HEICO CEO received US$9.1m in compensation for the year ending October 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is HEICO Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, HEICO is a growing business, which is encouraging. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for HEICO, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for HEICO that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

