Should You Be Adding Huationg Global (Catalist:41B) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Huationg Global (Catalist:41B). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Huationg Global Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Huationg Global has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Huationg Global's EPS soared from S$0.046 to S$0.068, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 49%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Huationg Global shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 2.0% to 8.6%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Huationg Global isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$24m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Huationg Global Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Huationg Global insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent S$212k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was company insider Vimesh Mehta who made the biggest single purchase, worth S$62k, paying S$0.16 per share.

Does Huationg Global Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Huationg Global's strong EPS growth. The growth rate should be enticing enough to consider researching the company, and the insider buying is a great added bonus. So on this analysis, Huationg Global is probably worth spending some time on. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Huationg Global that you need to be mindful of.

