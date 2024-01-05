Should You Be Adding ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

ICON's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Over the last year, ICON increased its EPS from US$5.70 to US$6.24. That's a modest gain of 9.5%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. ICON maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 4.6% to US$8.0b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for ICON?

Are ICON Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since ICON has a market capitalisation of US$22b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$158m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.7% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like ICON, the median CEO pay is around US$12m.

ICON offered total compensation worth US$10m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does ICON Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of ICON is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for ICON, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for ICON that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

