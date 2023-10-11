Should You Be Adding IGO (ASX:IGO) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like IGO (ASX:IGO). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide IGO with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for IGO

IGO's Improving Profits

In the last three years IGO's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, IGO's EPS soared from AU$0.44 to AU$0.73, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 66%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. On the one hand, IGO's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for IGO.

Story continues

Are IGO Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While IGO insiders did net AU$162k selling stock over the last year, they invested AU$595k, a much higher figure. An optimistic sign for those with IGO in their watchlist. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Michael P. Nossal, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying AU$277k for shares at about AU$13.83 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for IGO bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have AU$22m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.3% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Matt Dusci is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to IGO, with market caps between AU$6.2b and AU$19b, is around AU$4.1m.

IGO's CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$2.1m in the year leading up to June 2023. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is IGO Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that IGO has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for IGO that you should be aware of before investing here.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of IGO, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.