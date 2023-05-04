Should You Be Adding Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Iluka Resources' Improving Profits

Iluka Resources has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Iluka Resources' EPS soared from AU$0.84 to AU$1.21, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 44%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that Iluka Resources is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.5 percentage points to 43%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Iluka Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that Iluka Resources insiders spent AU$191k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Robert Cole for AU$131k worth of shares, at about AU$8.71 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Iluka Resources is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold AU$23m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.5%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Is Iluka Resources Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Iluka Resources has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Iluka Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

