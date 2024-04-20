Should You Be Adding IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is IQVIA Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years IQVIA Holdings' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. IQVIA Holdings' EPS shot up from US$5.82 to US$7.46; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 28%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for IQVIA Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 4.0% to US$15b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are IQVIA Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$42b company like IQVIA Holdings. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$337m. This comes in at 0.8% of shares in the company, which is a fair amount of a business of this size. This should still be a great incentive for management to maximise shareholder value.

Is IQVIA Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, IQVIA Holdings' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for IQVIA Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

