Should You Be Adding Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Jumbo Interactive (ASX:JIN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Jumbo Interactive Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Jumbo Interactive grew its EPS by 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While Jumbo Interactive did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Jumbo Interactive.

Are Jumbo Interactive Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Jumbo Interactive in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that Giovanni Rizzo, the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$28k for shares at around AU$14.02 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Jumbo Interactive.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Jumbo Interactive insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have AU$53m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 4.7% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Mike Veverka, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Jumbo Interactive with market caps between AU$604m and AU$2.4b is about AU$1.5m.

The Jumbo Interactive CEO received AU$1.3m in compensation for the year ending June 2023. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Jumbo Interactive To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Jumbo Interactive is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Of course, identifying quality businesses is only half the battle; investors need to know whether the stock is undervalued. So you might want to consider this free discounted cashflow valuation of Jumbo Interactive.

