Should You Be Adding Marco Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MARCO) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Marco Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MARCO). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Marco Holdings Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Marco Holdings Berhad has grown EPS by 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Marco Holdings Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.9 percentage points to 21%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Marco Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM195m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Marco Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Marco Holdings Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. To be exact, company insiders hold 75% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about RM146m riding on the stock, at current prices. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Should You Add Marco Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Marco Holdings Berhad is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Marco Holdings Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

