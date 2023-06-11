Should You Be Adding Master-Pack Group Berhad (KLSE:MASTER) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Master-Pack Group Berhad (KLSE:MASTER), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Master-Pack Group Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Master-Pack Group Berhad has grown EPS by 12% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Master-Pack Group Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.1 percentage points to 16%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Master-Pack Group Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM146m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Master-Pack Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Master-Pack Group Berhad with market caps under RM923m is about RM512k.

Master-Pack Group Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM51k in the year to December 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Master-Pack Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Master-Pack Group Berhad is that it is growing profits. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. So based on its merits, the stock deserves further research, if not an addition to your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Master-Pack Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

