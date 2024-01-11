Should You Be Adding MCE Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MCEHLDG) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like MCE Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MCEHLDG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide MCE Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

MCE Holdings Berhad's Improving Profits

In the last three years MCE Holdings Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. It's good to see that MCE Holdings Berhad's EPS has grown from RM0.12 to RM0.14 over twelve months. This amounts to a 15% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. MCE Holdings Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 23% to RM158m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since MCE Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM222m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are MCE Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in MCE Holdings Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 41% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM91m at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to MCE Holdings Berhad, with market caps under RM929m is around RM495k.

MCE Holdings Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM48k in the year to July 2023. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does MCE Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of MCE Holdings Berhad is that it is growing profits. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for MCE Holdings Berhad, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Even so, be aware that MCE Holdings Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

