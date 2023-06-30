Should You Be Adding MDA (TSE:MDA) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in MDA (TSE:MDA). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

MDA's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. In impressive fashion, MDA's EPS grew from CA$0.11 to CA$0.29, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 161% year-on-year growth like that. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. MDA shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.7% to 11%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for MDA.

Are MDA Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's pleasing to note that insiders spent CA$2.5m buying MDA shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Louis Vachon who made the biggest single purchase, worth CA$309k, paying CA$8.12 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for MDA is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth CA$187m. That equates to 19% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Is MDA Worth Keeping An Eye On?

MDA's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe MDA deserves timely attention. Of course, just because MDA is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

