Should You Be Adding Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Mercantile Bank Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, Mercantile Bank has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Mercantile Bank's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for Mercantile Bank remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 23% to US$217m. That's encouraging news for the company!

Are Mercantile Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Mercantile Bank insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$15m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 3.1% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Mercantile Bank, with market caps between US$200m and US$800m, is around US$2.5m.

The Mercantile Bank CEO received US$1.4m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Mercantile Bank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Mercantile Bank's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Mercantile Bank is worth keeping an eye on. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Mercantile Bank (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

