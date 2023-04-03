Should You Be Adding MMS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:MMSV) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in MMS Ventures Berhad (KLSE:MMSV). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide MMS Ventures Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is MMS Ventures Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, MMS Ventures Berhad has grown EPS by 6.0% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note MMS Ventures Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 39% to RM53m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since MMS Ventures Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM121m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are MMS Ventures Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So as you can imagine, the fact that MMS Ventures Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 54% of the company, so they will share in the same delights and challenges experienced by the ordinary shareholders. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Valued at only RM121m MMS Ventures Berhad is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have RM66m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations under RM882m, like MMS Ventures Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM489k.

MMS Ventures Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM45k in the year to December 2021. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add MMS Ventures Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One positive for MMS Ventures Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for MMS Ventures Berhad, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with MMS Ventures Berhad (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

