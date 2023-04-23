Should You Be Adding Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Mueller Industries Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Mueller Industries' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Mueller Industries' EPS skyrocketed from US$8.48 to US$11.54, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 36%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Mueller Industries is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.0 percentage points to 22%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Mueller Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Mueller Industries insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth US$111m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Does Mueller Industries Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Mueller Industries' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Mueller Industries' continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Mueller Industries , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

