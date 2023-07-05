Should You Be Adding Plus500 (LON:PLUS) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Plus500 (LON:PLUS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Plus500 with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Plus500 Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, Plus500 has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 49%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Plus500 remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 15% to US$815m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Plus500's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Plus500 Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Plus500 shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Tamar Gottlieb, the Independent Non-Executive External Director of the company, paid US$10k for shares at around US$18.30 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Plus500.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Plus500 is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. With a whopping US$47m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does Plus500 Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Plus500's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Plus500 deserves timely attention. Even so, be aware that Plus500 is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

