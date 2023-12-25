Should You Be Adding Public Bank Berhad (KLSE:PBBANK) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Public Bank Berhad (KLSE:PBBANK). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Public Bank Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Public Bank Berhad has grown EPS by 9.6% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that Public Bank Berhad's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. Public Bank Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 8.8% to RM13b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

KLSE:PBBANK Earnings and Revenue History December 25th 2023

Are Public Bank Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Public Bank Berhad has a market capitalisation of RM82b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold RM139m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.2% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Public Bank Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Public Bank Berhad is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Public Bank Berhad.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

