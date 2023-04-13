Should You Be Adding PWF Corporation Bhd (KLSE:PWF) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like PWF Corporation Bhd (KLSE:PWF), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

PWF Corporation Bhd's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, PWF Corporation Bhd has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of PWF Corporation Bhd shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 1.5% to 4.2% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

PWF Corporation Bhd isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM141m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are PWF Corporation Bhd Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in PWF Corporation Bhd will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 45% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Valued at only RM141m PWF Corporation Bhd is really small for a listed company. That means insiders only have RM64m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Is PWF Corporation Bhd Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that PWF Corporation Bhd has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in PWF Corporation Bhd's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for PWF Corporation Bhd (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we have uncovered.

