Should You Be Adding Quarto Group (LON:QRT) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Quarto Group (LON:QRT). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Quarto Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, Quarto Group has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 42%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Quarto Group's EBIT margins have actually improved by 4.2 percentage points in the last year, to reach 15%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 6.9%. That's not a good look.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Quarto Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£71m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Quarto Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Quarto Group shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$12m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 17% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Quarto Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Quarto Group's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Quarto Group very closely. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Quarto Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

