Should You Be Adding Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Salzgitter (ETR:SZG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Salzgitter's Improving Profits

In the last three years Salzgitter's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Salzgitter's EPS grew from €10.74 to €20.00, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 86% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Salzgitter maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 29% to €13b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Salzgitter's future EPS 100% free.

Are Salzgitter Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Salzgitter shares worth a considerable sum. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at €67m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Should You Add Salzgitter To Your Watchlist?

Salzgitter's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Salzgitter for a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Salzgitter (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

