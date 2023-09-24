Should You Be Adding Siegfried Holding (VTX:SFZN) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Siegfried Holding (VTX:SFZN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Siegfried Holding with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Siegfried Holding Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, Siegfried Holding has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 50%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Siegfried Holding is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.0 percentage points to 18%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Siegfried Holding.

Are Siegfried Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Siegfried Holding shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth CHF188m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does Siegfried Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Siegfried Holding's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Siegfried Holding very closely. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Siegfried Holding that you need to be mindful of.

