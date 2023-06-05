Should You Be Adding Singapore Shipping (SGX:S19) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Singapore Shipping (SGX:S19). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Singapore Shipping Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Singapore Shipping has grown EPS by 9.0% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Singapore Shipping remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 3.4% to US$47m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Singapore Shipping isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$103m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Singapore Shipping Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

With strong conviction, Singapore Shipping insiders have stood united by refusing to sell shares over the last year. But the bigger deal is that the Executive Chairman, Chio Kiat Ow, paid US$181k to buy shares at an average price of US$0.26. It seems at least one insider has seen potential in the company's future - and they're willing to put money on the line.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for Singapore Shipping will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. To be exact, company insiders hold 51% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have US$53m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Singapore Shipping Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, Singapore Shipping is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Singapore Shipping (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

