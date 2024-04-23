Should You Be Adding Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure's EPS has grown from US$0.65 to US$0.76 over twelve months. This amounts to a 18% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 14% to 18%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 8.5%. That falls short of ideal.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Are Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$19m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 5.2% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure that we have uncovered.

Although Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

