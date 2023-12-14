Should You Be Adding Southern Sun (JSE:SSU) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Southern Sun (JSE:SSU), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Southern Sun Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Southern Sun has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Southern Sun's EPS shot from R0.27 to R0.47, over the last year. Year on year growth of 73% is certainly a sight to behold. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Southern Sun's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The music to the ears of Southern Sun shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 9.3% to 21% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Southern Sun Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Southern Sun in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that Marcel von Aulock, the CEO & Director of the company, paid R464k for shares at around R4.17 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Southern Sun.

It's reassuring that Southern Sun insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. For companies with market capitalisations between R3.8b and R15b, like Southern Sun, the median CEO pay is around R16m.

Southern Sun's CEO took home a total compensation package worth R10.0m in the year leading up to March 2023. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Southern Sun Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Southern Sun's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Better yet, we can observe insider buying and the chief executive pay looks reasonable. The strong EPS growth suggests Southern Sun may be at an inflection point. If so, then its potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Southern Sun you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

