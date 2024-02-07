Should You Be Adding Stanmore Resources (ASX:SMR) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Stanmore Resources (ASX:SMR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Stanmore Resources Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Stanmore Resources has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Stanmore Resources' EPS catapulted from US$0.50 to US$0.88, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 74%. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Stanmore Resources remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 136% to US$3.1b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Stanmore Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Stanmore Resources followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$164m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Stanmore Resources To Your Watchlist?

Stanmore Resources' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Stanmore Resources very closely. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Stanmore Resources that you should be aware of.

