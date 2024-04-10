Should You Be Adding Stelrad Group (LON:SRAD) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Stelrad Group (LON:SRAD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Stelrad Group Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, Stelrad Group has grown EPS by 21% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Despite consistency in EBIT margins year on year, Stelrad Group has actually recorded a dip in revenue. This does not bode too well for short term growth prospects and so understanding the reasons for these results is of great importance.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Stelrad Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Stelrad Group insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at UK£24m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 16% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Stelrad Group To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Stelrad Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Stelrad Group , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

