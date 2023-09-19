Should You Be Adding Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Thorne HealthTech Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even modest earnings per share growth (EPS) can create meaningful value, when it is sustained reliably from year to year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It's an outstanding feat for Thorne HealthTech to have grown EPS from US$0.07 to US$0.38 in just one year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Thorne HealthTech is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.0 percentage points to 5.4%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Thorne HealthTech's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Thorne HealthTech Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Thorne HealthTech insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$15m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 2.8% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Thorne HealthTech Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Thorne HealthTech's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Thorne HealthTech for a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Thorne HealthTech (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

