Should You Be Adding Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Tile Shop Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Tile Shop Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. To the delight of shareholders, Tile Shop Holdings' EPS soared from US$0.26 to US$0.33, over the last year. That's a fantastic gain of 28%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Tile Shop Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 3.5% to US$394m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Tile Shop Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$247m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Tile Shop Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Tile Shop Holdings insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Actually, with 36% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. In terms of absolute value, insiders have US$89m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. For companies with market capitalisations between US$100m and US$400m, like Tile Shop Holdings, the median CEO pay is around US$1.6m.

The Tile Shop Holdings CEO received total compensation of just US$699k in the year to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Tile Shop Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Tile Shop Holdings' strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Tile Shop Holdings is worth keeping an eye on. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Tile Shop Holdings by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

Although Tile Shop Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

