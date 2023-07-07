Should You Be Adding Tomei Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:TOMEI) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Tomei Consolidated Berhad (KLSE:TOMEI). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Tomei Consolidated Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Tomei Consolidated Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Tomei Consolidated Berhad's EPS shot from RM0.25 to RM0.45, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 78% year-on-year growth like that. That could be a sign that the business has reached a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Tomei Consolidated Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 6.8% to 9.3%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Tomei Consolidated Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM144m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Tomei Consolidated Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. For companies with market capitalisations under RM932m, like Tomei Consolidated Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM516k.

The CEO of Tomei Consolidated Berhad was paid just RM11k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Tomei Consolidated Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Tomei Consolidated Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Tomei Consolidated Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

