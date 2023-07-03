Should You Be Adding TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide TransDigm Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is TransDigm Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, TransDigm Group has grown EPS by 11% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. TransDigm Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 40% to 43%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are TransDigm Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$49b company like TransDigm Group. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$221m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.4% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Does TransDigm Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, TransDigm Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for TransDigm Group you should be aware of.

