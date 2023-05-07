Should You Be Adding Tsogo Sun Gaming (JSE:TSG) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Tsogo Sun Gaming (JSE:TSG), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Tsogo Sun Gaming with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Tsogo Sun Gaming Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, Tsogo Sun Gaming has grown EPS by 5.3% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Tsogo Sun Gaming's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Tsogo Sun Gaming maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 31% to R10b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are Tsogo Sun Gaming Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Tsogo Sun Gaming shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold R366m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 2.9% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Tsogo Sun Gaming, with market caps between R7.4b and R29b, is around R19m.

Tsogo Sun Gaming's CEO took home a total compensation package of R7.1m in the year prior to March 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Tsogo Sun Gaming To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Tsogo Sun Gaming is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Tsogo Sun Gaming, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Even so, be aware that Tsogo Sun Gaming is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

